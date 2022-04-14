ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Archie Eversole, Atlanta rapper whose ‘We Ready’ may be ‘greatest game day anthem ever’ has died: reports

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maybe you don’t know Archie Eversole, but if you attend sporting contests, even casually, there is a solid chance you know his voice. And that’s because Eversole’s 2002 hit, “We Ready,” might just be the single, greatest pre-game hype track...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
PennLive.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle has died at 49: reports

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ed Jasper has died, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been reported. Jasper was the Eagles’ sixth-round pick, 198th overall, in the 1997 draft. He spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons in Philadelphia before going on to Atlanta from 1999-2004. He finished out his run with the Oakland Raiders in 2005.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlingrumors.net

Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player

Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
PennLive.com

2022 NBA Championship futures betting preview, predictions and odds

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Phoenix Suns finished the 2021-22 regular season with the NBA’s best record of 61-14 straight up and 42-33 against the spread. Now the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Eversole
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

Playoff time: 10 things to know about the NBA’s postseason

Zach LaVine has an Olympic gold medal. What he doesn’t have is NBA playoff experience. At last, that part is about to change. No active NBA player has been in more regular-season games without making his playoff debut than LaVine, who has appeared in 478 games with the Chicago Bulls. He’s expected to play in his first playoff game Sunday night when the Bulls visit Milwaukee.
NBA
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Game Day#Major League Soccer#The Atlanta United
urbanbellemag.com

Claudia Jordan Blasts Ty Young After Latest Public Breakup with Mimi Faust

Mimi Faust believed her issues with Ty Young stemmed from her past with Stevie J. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has been open about her failed relationships. In fact, during the first season, her relationship with Stevie J. was a hot topic. At the time, Stevie was messing around with Mimi and Joseline Hernandez at the same time. Stevie was just supposed to be Joseline’s manager and music producer. Mimi didn’t learn about the extent of their relationship until they started doing the show. So it was a very hurtful situation for her to be in. After such a disastrous romance with Stevie J., co-parenting was also challenging for them. So Mimi’s past with Stevie became a hurdle for the relationships she had after him.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
154K+
Followers
63K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy