Formula 1: Charles Leclerc has proved he is ‘on a similar level’ to Max Verstappen

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Former Formula 1 driver Christian Klien believes Charles Leclerc has shown himself to be on the same level as Max Verstappen .

The Monegasque driver has claimed wins in Bahrain and Melbourne already this season as Ferrari have set the benchmark with their pace under the new regulations.

Leclerc already holds a 34-point advantage over second place George Russell in the drivers’ standings, with Verstappen down in sixth after failing to finish two of the three races so far.

And Klien feels Leclerc’s performances at the start of the 2022 season are showing his supreme talent as a driver.

Speaking to Servus TV, he said: “Leclerc already showed what he can do against Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari at the beginning of his career.

“Okay, Carlos Sainz is also good, but now the car is good enough to win, Leclerc’s exceptional talent comes to the fore. It’s like Verstappen, he has that quality, too.

“I think driving-wise, Leclerc is on a similar level as Verstappen. I’m thinking of the races in Bahrain or Jeddah. You can definitely see Charles is ripe to have a say in the title.

“Leclerc can now draw on his considerable lead in the World Championship standings. But there have been years in Formula 1 when big gaps have been closed.”

Next up for Leclerc and the rest of the paddock is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next weekend.

The Imola circuit sees the return of the sprint race for the first time in the 2022 season. Qualifying will take place on the Friday, with the sprint race on Saturday then determining the grid for Sunday’s race.

The Independent

The Independent

