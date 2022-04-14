ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NFL Draft 2022: Giants get ‘most complete tackle prospect’; Jets overhaul offense; Eagles rebuild defense in latest 1st-round mock

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Both the Giants and Jets will have a pair of top-10 picks. The Eagles will have a pair in the top 20 following their blockbuster pre-draft trade with...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
East Rutherford, NJ
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Philadelphia, PA
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Insider Names 3 “Most Obvious” Trade Destinations For Kyler Murray

On Thursday afternoon, the drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray took another awkward step. According to a new report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have not made a new contract offer to Murray. As a result, other teams are “monitoring” for a potential trade.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#2022 Nfl Draft#Eagles#American Football#The New York Giants#The New Orleans Saints#Pro Football Focus#The Seattle Seahawks#Ot Ikem Ekwonu#Wr#Usc London#The Big Apple#Chi
Axios Denver

Hot Home: Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills listing for $25 million

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Walmart Heir Rob Walton the 'Frontrunner' to Win Broncos Ownership Bid

One week ago, the New York Post reported that Walmart heir Rob Walton has been preparing to submit an offer to purchase the Denver Broncos. The 77-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma is reportedly ready to submit an offer upwards of $4 billion to acquire the team. Representatives for the Broncos have also been rumored to set the expectation of at least $3.75 billion as the floor to get a seat at the extravagant bidding table.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL WR Appears To Want His Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
9NEWS

Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion south of Denver

DENVER — Russell Wilson is really coming to Denver now. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village, south of Denver, on April 1. The Denver Broncos secured Wilson as their new starting quarterback in a deal that became official...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
103K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy