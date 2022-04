Saturday's Spring Baby Fair in Brewer is like an awesome yard sale, except it's inside and it's all baby stuff. It's amazing how much stuff babies need. I mean, you dress them in a cute little onesie and then feed them. Every parent can tell you what happens next when some of that food comes back up and all over the baby's outfit. Time for a change. And speaking of that...well...that's another ruined outfit. And that's just clothes. I didn't even mention the furniture, car safety seats, high chairs, walkers, bouncy chairs, and on and on...

BREWER, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO