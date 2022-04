Have you ever wanted to turn off for a little while and simply be? In such a busy world, it’s easy to crave moments of tranquility away from the bustle of life and constant bombardment of notifications. Well, this Saturday, March 26, offers a perfect excuse to go for it, an event known as Earth Hour. The idea is simple: On the last Saturday in March, people are invited to turn off their lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm and do anything they want—whether it be a dance party, a game with loved ones, or sit and stargaze.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO