(WLUK) – A proposal to incorporate part of the Town of Wrightstown into the Village of Greenleaf was endorsed Tuesday by members of a state panel. Backers want to incorporate about 320 acres of the town into the village, centered around the State 57 & State 96 roundabout. The remaining 32.3 square miles would remain as the Town of Wrightstown, according to the submitted plan.

GREENLEAF, WI ・ 26 DAYS AGO