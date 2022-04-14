ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Mark Wahlberg says he spent ‘millions’ of his own money on new religious film: ‘This is God choosing me’

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NU13m_0f8usS9V00

Mark Wahlberg has opened up about the personal investment he made to get his new movie Father Stu made after failing to secure financial backing.

Father Stu tells the true story of Stuart Long (played by Wahlberg), a boxer who became a Catholic priest while struggling with a progressive muscle disorder called inclusion body myositis.

Speaking to Insider , Wahlberg revealed that he spent “millions and millions” of his own dollars to bring the film to the big screen, inspired by his co-star Mel Gibson who invested $30m (£23m) in The Passion of the Christ to help finance it.

“Well, I'm always willing to bet on myself,” the actor said of his decision to self-finance.

Wahlberg said he showed the script to some potential investors but, ultimately, they didn’t get it. “Some people thought it was depressing because he’s sick at the end. They didn’t see the heart and the emotion and, ultimately, how inspiring it is,” he said.

Speaking of his inspiration from Gibson, Wahlberg added: “So I felt Mel had done it with The Passion, maybe I try it. And if I did find someone to finance, then that’s a whole other conversation because typically the person cutting the check also has notes and wants to be involved in the process.”

Asked how much he’d invested in the movie, Wahlberg said: “Let's just say I put millions and millions of dollars into the film — and then incurring other costs because we went over schedule in production, and there are clearances for the music.”

The Transformers star stipulated that a couple of his friends had also made small investments in the movie.

Wahlberg, who is a devout Catholic himself, added that he could not take credit for the movie’s success “because this is God choosing me to make the film”.

“He [God] knows finally I get to utilise all the talents and gifts that have been bestowed upon me for his greater good and to serve my part in his big picture. I mean, I prayed every day about getting this film made.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Wahlberg revealed he’s had to move churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.

Comments / 291

Kempka
3d ago

Redemption is an ongoing theme in most people's lives, the desire to atone for past mistakes and transgressions. In an increasingly godless society where the "tyranny of relativism" seems to be winning out over moral absolutism, perhaps our sources of hope can come from the most unexpected places. Sounds like a good movie.

Reply(28)
99
Covid Vaccinekills
2d ago

knowing this I will definitely be watching it. it didn't get funding because it was a God based film. Hollywood is twisted and doesn't do God

Reply(5)
62
River
3d ago

If it's between Father Stu and a 14th remake of a movie, but this time woke.....my money will be spent watching Father Stu. Original material is too rare.

Reply
38
Related
CinemaBlend

Father Stu Reviews Are Online, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Mark Wahlberg's Religious Drama

In Father Stu, star Mark Walhberg tackles the story of boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long, who went from destruction to redemption, inspiring many along the way. Based on true events, this faith-based film carries an R-rating, which is pretty atypical for movies of the genre. The cast members themselves pushed back against the sometimes-polarizing label, saying it’s a different kind of religious movie. Well, critics have screened the film, and the reviews are in to give us an idea of what to expect from Walhberg’s Father Stu.
RELIGION
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Mel Gibson
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Film Star#Catholic
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria’s Kids Are an Amazing Bunch! Meet the Couple’s Blended Family

Alec Baldwin has had quite the successful Hollywood career with big-time movies and a long-running gig on Saturday Night Live, but the actor’s children will always take precedence over his showbiz career. Alec’s blended family includes his eldest daughter, Ireland, and his younger kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and baby Lucia, with wife Hilaria Baldwin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheWrap

Bill Maher Says Everyone in the Bible Has Slaves, Asks: ‘Should We Cancel God?’

“Bill Maher: #Adulting,” the comedian’s latest special for HBO, pretty much wades through the same polluted waters he does on his late-night Friday show “Real Time” – trash talking Democrats while also condemning Republicans, picking on chubby people, insisting masks are useless during a pandemic and, this should come as no surprise to his loyal fans, finding a reason to not believe in God. And of course making some jokes he’s made several times before.
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy