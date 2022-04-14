ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

How hot is the real estate market? Home prices rise to $327K in Sussex, $305K in Warren

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
New Jersey Herald
New Jersey Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyL3I_0f8usNz600

The median sales price for a single-family home in Sussex County during January was $327,000. That's an increase of 2.2% compared with January 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 29 consecutive months. January prices are down from $328,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 18.6% from a year earlier. A total of 261 houses were sold countywide during the month of January. During the same period a year earlier, 220 single-family homes were sold.

Real Estate:Franklin seeks 'multiyear reassessment' of properties due to pandemic sales spike

Warren County's median sales price for a single-family home was $305,000, up 3% from a year earlier. On a year-over-year basis, prices just began rising. Some 132 houses were sold in January, down 27.9% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Sussex County condominiums and townhomes sold in January had a median sales price of $205,000. That figure represents a 32.3% increase year over year. Some 44 were sold, up 63% from a year earlier.

How hot is Sussex and Warren counties' real estate market in New Jersey?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Sussex County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $600,000, up 16.5% from a year before.

In January, three properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of three single-family homes.

In Warren County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $520,000, up 17.5% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Tri-Cities real estate market remains ‘hot’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just as the weather is heating up in Northeast Tennessee, realtors say the housing market is showing no sign of cooling down. “It’s been wild for almost two years now,” Realtor Karissa Winstead said. “I just keep seeing and just keep thinking it’s going to maybe slow down and get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NBC4 Columbus

Getting ahead of the real estate market

The Central Ohio real estate market is still booming and is showing no signs of slowing down. With high demand and low inventory, how can you get ahead of the game? That is where a good banking relationship comes in and The Union Bank Company is here to give you advice on how.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Warren, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Business
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
marthastewart.com

How to Rent Out Your Home, According to Real Estate Agents

There are plenty of reasons why someone might consider renting out their house—it's a great way to make extra income, build assets, and gives property owners other options besides selling. Ellen Sykes, a broker with Coldwell Banker Warburg, notes that people often rent out their homes if they are making a temporary move or if they feel the selling market isn't in their favor. Instead of putting their home up for sale, "they'll wait for a more favorable time and make a little money to offset their expenses," Sykes says. No matter the reason, there are a few key steps to take to ensure the process is as smooth as possible—which is why we turned to the experts. Ahead, several brokers helped us curate a checklist to aid homeowners on their renting journey.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
New Jersey Herald

New Jersey Herald

280
Followers
240
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newton, NJ from New Jersey Herald.

 http://njherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy