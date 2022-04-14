Church plans benefit for couple facing cancer

In their 36 years of marriage, Paula and Jeff Tallent have experienced a lot of milestones together.

They’ve run businesses and raised three children, ranging in age from 16 to 35.

Something they didn’t expect to go through together was cancer. But they’re facing the challenge with their chins up and with the support of friends, family and their church.

“You can’t look at it as a why me. It could just be our turn because we’ve never had any kind of health problems,” Jeff said.

The couple lives just outside of Polkville.

The first bout of bad news came in October. Paula had some swelling in her neck and was diagnosed with lymphoma.

She was still doing rounds of chemotherapy when Jeff was diagnosed with colon cancer in December.

He underwent 28 radiation treatments and is preparing for chemotherapy followed by possible surgery in the summer.

The good news is the efforts have had a positive result. Paula’s cancer is in remission, though she’s still facing radiation treatments to be sure all of the cancer is gone from her body.

The couple said the care they’ve received from Atrium Health Levine Center Institute in Shelby has been impeccable.

Staff has often set up the Tallents’ appointments at the same day and time when asked.

“They've been really, really good to us. They seem to be very caring and compassionate about this,” Jeff said.

The Tallents said they’ve also found strong support from their church family at New Home United Methodist Church in Casar.

“We've had a lot of support from family and friends,” Paula said. “Our church family has offered to do anything they can for us.”

That church family has planned a fundraiser for this Friday and Saturday.

Jeff said it’s humbling to accept help from others, and it’s appreciated.

The Tallents have always been self-employed, previously owning a convenience store in Polkville followed by another in Casar.

Though they left those businesses decades ago, some of those former patrons have popped back up to offer help, Jeff said.

In recent years, the Tallents have raised chickens for Case Farms, but their illnesses put a stop to that.

“The chicken farm is not a clean business... Hopefully when it’s over with, we can get back with it,” Jeff said.

Their history running their own businesses combined with the inability to work their chicken farm in recent months has caused some concern, Jeff said. They do not have a safety net or health insurance provided by employers.

Money raised from this weekend’s benefit will help lighten that load.

Jeff said he and Paula look forward to being able to do the same for others.

“We certainly appreciate all the offers of help and the help people have already given us,” he said. “Hopefully we can get better and go out and volunteer and help others.”

Want to go?

New Home United Methodist Church in Casar will host a yard sale on Friday beginning at noon at Casar Volunteer Fire Department, 5757 Casar Road.

The benefit will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with a yard sale and bake sale.

All proceeds will benefit the Tallents.