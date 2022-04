As a rapper, Machine Gun Kelly once vied for Eminem’s crown. However, his Hot Topic aesthetic and take on rock-rap always felt more suited to a spot on the Warped tour. It made his reboot to pop-punk star on 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall – facilitated by Blink-182 drummer and genre revivalist Travis Barker – feel as inevitable as his subsequent tabloid-baiting romance with actor Megan Fox: the pair allegedly drank each other’s blood when they got engaged.

MUSIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO