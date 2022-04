PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a sunny Easter Sunday, skies will remain rather clear overnight before clouds and rain approach toward early morning. Aware: Wet and wintry weather to start the week with a huge warm-up at the end. Alert: First Alert weather days are in effect tomorrow and Tuesday for wintry/wet weather. Cold air in place over the Laurels and Ridges will start the precipitation as freezing rain for some and the rain will mix with and change to snow showers through the day as cold air takes over across much of the region. Ground temperatures and high sun angle this time...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO