The heavy rain has ended but showers continue to linger in northeast Alabama. A cold front will pass through the region later this morning and end most of our rain chances outside of mist and drizzle. The clouds are not going anywhere, keeping temperatures nearly steady in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds up to 25 MPH will stick around today, but it certainly won't be as windy as what we experienced Tuesday. We will start to see some clearing late this afternoon and overnight. Thursday morning temperatures will be much cooler in the low 40s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO