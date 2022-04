The production start date for the 2023 Corvette Stingray has been pushed back to May 16th, GM Authority has learned. The 2023 Corvette Stingray was previously set to enter production on May 9th, as we previously reported, however the start date has now been pushed back to May 16th. This is due to the one-week shutdown at the Bowling Green Assembly plant that occurred at the end of March, which was spurred on by a parts shortage. This forced GM to extend production of the 2022 Corvette Stingray by one week, delaying the production start of the 2023 model. We should point out that these dates are for the 2023 Corvette Stingray only. The production start date for the hotly anticipated 2023 Corvette Z06 has yet to be determined.

GENERAL MOTORS ・ 4 DAYS AGO