CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fisherman was sentenced to a year in federal prison for illegally catching and selling sturgeon. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for violating the Lacey Act.

BROOKPORT, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO