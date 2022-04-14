Medical Report: Studies confirm COVID-19 vaccines are working as predicted

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A growing number of studies are confirming that COVID-19 vaccines are working as predicted.

In the earliest days of the pandemic, there were many people in both the scientific and non-scientific communities with a wide variety of opinions about COVID19. But the more we have learned, the more predictable the virus has become.

This is particularly true with the mRNA vaccine. The vaccine provides excellent protection with limited side effects and dramatically reduces hospitalization and death. As predicted, this is particularly important for people over age 60. Studies from Israel found that patients over 60 who had the booster had a death rate of only 0.1 % — and after the fourth dose, .03%.

More decisions are being made with strong science behind them.

