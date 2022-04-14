Penn State Mont Alto celebrates opening of Allied Health building

Penn State Mont Alto’s first new building in 20 years comes at just the right time, preparing students for sorely needed jobs in the health care sector.

The opening of the $13 million Allied Health building on Penn State University’s Franklin County campus was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting April 13.

The 22,000-square-foot building on the northeast corner of the quad is the new home to PSUMA’s nursing, occupational therapy assistant and physical therapy assistant programs. It holds simulation labs, enhanced clinical spaces, an ambulance port and other features that give students the opportunity to get hands-on experience in their field before entering the real world.

The building is a particular upgrade for the occupational therapy program, which had long been based in a century-old house on campus. Michael Doncheski, Mont Alto's chief academic officer, said that while that environment let students get a feel for what it’s like to help people use the bathroom, get in and out of bed, use their kitchens and do other parts of their daily lives in a modest environment, the new apartment simulator in the Allied Health building allows faculty to demonstrate methods more efficiently and work with more students.

“We’ve designed something that looks much more modern than a 100-year-old house and is much more in line with what students are facing in the world today,” Doncheski said.

The Allied Health building also has a space Doncheski called the “white box.” It’s a large multi-purpose space on the building’s first floor, with a sliding barn door made from an oak tree on campus that was hundreds of years old.

“The lab spaces are critical for programs but I think the white box space gives our campus a unique opportunity,” he said.

Penn State leaders began discussing the idea of the Allied Health building at least four years ago, Doncheski said. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project by a couple months; more than that, however, it amplified the need for the facility.

Nurses have been in demand for years, and the pandemic only exacerbated the situation, according to the American Nurses Association. Employment of nurses is expected to grow by 9% through 2030, with 194,500 openings each year, on average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The fields of occupational therapy and physical therapy will see even more growth, with employment in each sector growing by more than 20% over the next decade, according to the BLS.

All of these projects tie back to the baby boomer generation aging and requiring more medical services, as well as those folks retiring from health care fields.

The Allied Health building is a "very big deal" for the region, said Mike Ross, president of the Franklin County Area Development Corp.

"This building will be a cornerstone in developing a local talent pool of high-quality health care professionals for our ever-expanding health care industry," he said in a statement days before the ribbon-cutting.

He said Penn State's investment in the building — no tuition dollars went toward the multi-million-dollar cost — recognizes Mont Alto's "exemplary health care curriculums and their impact in providing high-quality graduates for our regional service providers." Ross also credited Mont Alto Chancellor Francis Achampong and his team for seeing the project through.

Penn State Mont Alto offers a bachelor's degree in nursing and associate degrees in occupational therapy assistance and physical therapy assistance. Doncheski said the increased opportunities offered by the Allied Health building may one day make it possible to offer bachelor's degrees in occupational and physical therapies.

“We’re actually producing the future health care providers in our region,” Doncheski said. “At the end of the day, if I have physical therapy with a PSMA grad, I know I’m in good shape and will get a student who knows what they are doing."

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Penn State Mont Alto celebrates opening of Allied Health building