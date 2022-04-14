Kauai police to host summer camp for high schoolers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said they will host a summer camp for incoming high school juniors to outgoing seniors.

At the 2022 KPD Investigations and Forensic Science Camp, participants will learn the ins and out of being a detective and forensic scientist.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Part of the intent of this program is to show the youth of Kauai the different types of job opportunities at KPD,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

Throughout the four-day camp, students will acquire a number of skills like interrogation techniques and evidence collection.

“We look forward to showing some of our island’s youth what it takes to conduct investigations and the important skills that are needed to solve crimes,” said Ponce.

To be a police officer, KPD said you need to be 21-years-old, have a high school diploma and have the desire to serve the community.

The department also said that entry-level positions are concerned at around $65,000 to $68,000 after completing the initial probationary period.

The camp is free and will take place from June 21 to June 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On June 24, it will be between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The location of the camp is at KPD’s Līhue headquarters on 3990 Kaana Street.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

A limited number of participants will be selected based on application criteria. To obtain an application or for more information, email Acting Captain James Miller at jmiller@kauai.gov.