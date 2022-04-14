ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland legislature takes aim at 'Zombie' water pollution permits

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRiLf_0f8upuhw00

The Maryland Department of the Environment will have to tackle the backlog of outdated "zombie" water permits, under the directive of newly passed Maryland legislation.

The new law, passed by both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly on March 31, now heads to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk for his signature. If Hogan signs it, the new law takes effect July 1, 2022.

According to the Environmental Integrity Project, the department has more than 200 more outdated or expired water pollution control permits, nicknamed “zombie permits.”

Many of these permits for wastewater treatment plants or industrial facilities expired several years ago and incorporate outdated pollution control technology, thus allowing them to continue to discharge large amounts of pollution into the state’s waterways.

“The Chesapeake Bay’s waters have been drowning in pollution in part because of outdated permits and declining enforcement,” said Courtney Bernhardt, research director for the Environmental Integrity Project. “This bill should force MDE to strengthen its water pollution controls and increase its inspections, which will be a step in the right direction.”

More on "Zombie" permits:MDE secretary takes heat on Eastern Shore enforcement from 'zombie' permits to water quality

According to project, reviewing of the permits every five years is required by the federal Clean Water Act. The state's environmental department has until 2026 to clear the backlog.

A report by the Environmental Integrity Project released in March cited more than 153 water pollution control permits in Maryland that are either expired or administratively continued.

Of those, 114 of which have been in such a state for over a year. Of these, 22 permits had been either expired or administratively continued for five or more years.

“It’s a state’s responsibility under the Clean Water Act to protect public health and the environment by controlling what is discharged into our waterways," said Betsy Nicholas, executive director of Waterkeepers Chesapeake. "Residents and groups like ShoreRivers and Blue Water Baltimore can step in and enforce permits under the Clean Water Act. But they shouldn’t have to.”

The bill stipulates that starting in July, the department must inspect, at least once per month, facilities determined to be in “significant noncompliance” with state or federal water pollution control laws.

More on the Valley Proteins lawsuit:Valley Proteins faces lawsuits over water pollution

More on MDE compliance issues:Report critical of Maryland environmental oversight, enforcement

Then, beginning July 2023, the department must inspect each facility or site operating under an administratively continued permit for more than a year at least once every 90 days.

"For years we've been dealing with significant pollution from the oldest ‘zombie’ permit in the state," said Matt Pluta, ShoreRivers Director of Riverkeeper Programs. "Valley Proteins, which has also been in significant violation of a discharge permit that expired over 15 years ago. The state's lack of oversight represents a regulatory failure."

House Bill 649 was sponsored by a total of six Maryland delegates.

