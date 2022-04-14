ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dierks Bentley Explains Why He Picked Morgan Wallen to Be His Co-Headliner at Seven Peaks 2022

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
Dierks Bentley has revealed the lineup of acts playing his 2022 Seven Peaks Festival this September, and at the very top of the list is Bentley's co-headliner, Morgan Wallen. Bentley and Wallen will each headline one night of the three-day event, with the third night being allocated to Seven Peaks' annual...

CBS Baltimore

Country Star Dierks Bentley Bringing ‘Beers On Me’ Tour To Merriweather This July

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Country star Dierks Bentley says a “bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” and that will no doubt be the desired effect when the singer brings his “Beers On Me” tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion in July. Unfortunately, “Beers On Me” is not an indication that the entire audience’s drinks will be comped, as the name suggests, but it is Bentley’s single from last summer, which you can listen to here: To be fair, there is a VIP package that includes two beers in addition to a ticket, early entry and a private pre-show performance. An owner of 17 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country chart, Bentley has won three Country Music Association Awards, including one for another ode to imbibing, “Drunk On a Plane.” Bentley is scheduled to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Is Feeling Like He’s at ‘World Series’ on Tour

Following his three-night run at the Bridgestone Arena during his Dangerous tour earlier this month, Morgan Wallen revealed what it felt like to perform on stage in the venue. Sounds Like Nashville reports that while on the stage of the arena, Morgan Wallen opened up about how he started singing after his mom put him on stage when he was 3-years-old. “I’ve been singing ever since. For me, it was always music and baseball. Those were the only things I did. I always imagined myself on The World Series. Bases loaded. I never really thought I’d be in Bridgestone Arena singing music, that’s for sure. But it feels like the World Series up here for me tonight.”
CELEBRITIES
NBCMontana

Country singer Dierks Bentley to stop in Missoula this summer

MISSOULA, Mont. — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will make a stop at the Adams Center in Missoula on Sept. 11. Missoula will be one of the final stops on his "Beers On Me" Tour. Presale tickets start Tuesday, and the rest will go on sale this Friday.
MISSOULA, MT
Kelsea Ballerini Tests Positive for COVID-19, Kane Brown Steps in as CMT Awards Co-Host

A last-minute positive COVID-19 test is shaking things up at the CMT Music Awards, just hours before the show takes place on Monday night (Apr. 11.) Extra reports that show co-host Kelsea Ballerini is stepping back in her role after testing positive for COVID-19. Ballerini was originally scheduled to share hosting duties with actor Anthony Mackie. She was also planning to perform at the show, and she is nominated in multiple categories.
CELEBRITIES
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Jealousy and Envy’ Sparked Acrobatic ‘Ghost Story’ Performance at CMTs

Carrie Underwood isn't letting anything hold her back these days. The country artist has been taking major risks in her performances lately, including descending from the ceiling on a circus ring at the 2022 ACM Awards and an aerial rendition of "Ghost Story" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday (April 11). The latter was Underwood's idea, which she admits was born out of her own envy.
CELEBRITIES
