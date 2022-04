It's been a strange year for farm pond fishing. Traditionally, the fish follow a routine scenario of moving here and there as waters warm, then moving again as the thermocline turns over before heading shallow again for spawning. But this year has been an almost never ending round of warm weather, bitter cold, monsoon rains, more cold, then warm again. The fish in our counties little lakes are probably saying "Where am I and where do I go from here?" Still, until the weather stabilizes, ponds are the best game in town and your best chance for catching some fish.

