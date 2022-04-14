Diamond Dogs open home series vs Texas A&M

foley field

The 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (25-8, 8-4 SEC) play host to Texas A&M (20-12, 6-6 SEC) starting Thursday night at Foley Field. Game times are 6 pm on Thursday and Friday with Saturday’s contest at 4 p.m. The entire series will be on SECN+ and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

The Bulldogs are 17-2 at home this season while the Aggies are 6-3 on the road. Both teams notched midweek victories. Georgia earned a top 10 RPI win at Kennesaw State, outlasting the Owls 17-15. The Aggies had a 5-3 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Tuesday.

For the second straight week, Georgia will be without junior ace RHP Jonathan Cannon (6-1, 1.71 ERA) as he rests a muscle strain. The Bulldog rotation will feature junior RHP Nolan Crisp (0-0, 4.64 ERA) getting his third SEC start in as many weeks followed by sophomore LHP Luke Wagner (5-1, 5.01 ERA) and sophomore LHP Liam Sullivan (3-1, 3.57 ERA). Sullivan returned to action last week at USC where he was on a pitch count and earned a victory. He missed the first three SEC series to rest a sore arm. Also, before the KSU game last night, Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin announced that Bulldog graduate SS Cole Tate (stress fracture in leg) will be out several weeks. Tate is the team’s second leading hitter at .331-2-16. Redshirt senior utility infielder Josh McAllister (.308-3-24) will take over at shortstop. He has started 29 games this year with 22 at third base, five at shortstop and two at second base.

Georgia sophomore C/DH Corey Collins (.321-9-28) leads the team with eight home runs while graduate CF Ben Anderson (.319-6-20, .458 OB%) and sophomore 1B/3B Parks Harber (.287-6-31) are next with six apiece. Last season, Collins hit eight, Harber had three while Anderson had seven for his career entering 2022. Anderson has reached base safely in 31 consecutive games. Graduate LF Connor Tate (.358-5-32) leads the team in batting and ranks among the conference leaders with a .395 average in SEC games. He has a team-best 16 multi-hit games. Harber, who batted .500 (8-for-16) in four games last week, had a record streak of reaching back in 10 consecutive plate appearances end this past Tuesday at KSU. During that stretch, he went 7-for-7 with three walks. He has a career-best eight game hitting streak while senior second baseman Cory Acton (.250-1-18) has reached base in 14 straight games.

Georgia is batting .295 with 41 home runs while posting a 5.15 ERA and a .975 fielding percentage. This past weekend at USC, Georgia won a road series despite not having ace RHP Jonathan Cannon. Georgia captured the opener 3-2, dropped game two 13-7, and claimed the series with a 13-9 victory in the finale. Senior RHP Jack Gowen (1-0, 1.89 ERA, 5 SV) picked up a pair of saves in the USC series. Overall last week, he made three appearances for a total of 5.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. In SEC action, he is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA and three saves in five appearances. The Aggies are coming off an SEC home series win over Kentucky.

The Aggies rotation will consist of sophomore RHP Nathan Dettmer (2-2, 4.24 ERA) on Thursday plus junior RHP Micah Dallas (4-1, 3.99 ERA) for either game two or three and TBA for the other. The Aggies are batting .282 with 32 home runs while posting a 4.37 ERA and a .972 fielding percentage under coach Jim Scholssnagle. Graduate transfer OF Dylan Rock (.345-8-26) and sophomore 1B Jack Moss (.383-4-26) headline the offense. In league play, Rock is batting .400-6-14.

Series History: Georgia did not face Texas A&M until the Aggies joined the SEC in 2013. Texas A&M holds an 11-6 edge including winning a series in College Station last year 2-1. Georgia has won both series in Athens 2-1 in 2016 and 2018. A series win would give Georgia 10 conference victories at the midpoint of SEC play for the second time in the last 12 years (also 10-5 in 2019).

Probable Pitching Matchup: UGA vs. Texas A&M G34 #11 Nolan Crisp (0-0, 4.64, RHP, RJr.) vs. #35 Nathan Dettmer (2-2, 4.24, RHP, So.)

G35 #27 Luke Wagner (5-1, 5.01, LHP, So.) vs. #34 Micah Dallas (4-1, 3.99, RHP, Jr.) or TBA

G36 #14 Liam Sllivan (3-1, 3.57, LHP, So.) vs. #34 Micah Dallas (4-1, 3.99, RHP, Jr.) or TBA

