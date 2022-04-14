Nicole’s center is 665 miles east of Tampa Bay with sustained winds of 45 mph and moving Northwest at 8 mph. Nicole is forecast to organize into a CAT 1 (74mph) at landfall on the east central coast of Florida Wednesday night. Expect tropical storm-force winds in rain bands as they enter central and western Florida Wednesday afternoon and overnight. There is a large wind field on the north side of the storm due to the northern high pressure. A Tropical Storm Watch has been expanded westward to include all of West Central and Southwest Florida. Rain bands will begin to move inland this afternoon. The current forecast for our area has 2″-4″ possible for rainfall. Possible “High Wind Warnings” may be issued for sustained winds of 40 mph or greater, for better than 1 hour – and/or wind gusts of 58 mph or greater for any duration.

HERNANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO