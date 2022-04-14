Read full article on original website
Maggy357
04-14
I drive 19 north from Springhill about 3 days a week and the amount of times I’ve seen cars pull out on 19 from the side streets is astonishing. Please look twice because I’ve seen at least 3 t-bone accidents plus many almost accidents in the last month or so.
Reply
3
Related
hernandosun.com
City council approves bypassing normal procurement procedures for work on the Good Neighbor Trail
The Brooksville City Council unanimously approved Resolution No. 2022-22 on Nov 7, 2022 so that City Manager Ron Snowberger can direct his staff to bypass the city’s usual procurement procedures and directly negotiate with and submit contracts to selected contractors in order to complete utility work in connection with the Good Neighbor Trail expansion through Brooksville.
hernandosun.com
Hernando Emergency Operations Center issues alert on subtropical storm Nicole
Nicole’s center is 665 miles east of Tampa Bay with sustained winds of 45 mph and moving Northwest at 8 mph. Nicole is forecast to organize into a CAT 1 (74mph) at landfall on the east central coast of Florida Wednesday night. Expect tropical storm-force winds in rain bands as they enter central and western Florida Wednesday afternoon and overnight. There is a large wind field on the north side of the storm due to the northern high pressure. A Tropical Storm Watch has been expanded westward to include all of West Central and Southwest Florida. Rain bands will begin to move inland this afternoon. The current forecast for our area has 2″-4″ possible for rainfall. Possible “High Wind Warnings” may be issued for sustained winds of 40 mph or greater, for better than 1 hour – and/or wind gusts of 58 mph or greater for any duration.
hernandosun.com
Outgoing commissioner Wayne Dukes: “I’ve had fun the whole time.”
Commissioner Wayne Dukes, who has served on the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) District 2 is retiring after 12 years (three terms). Dukes was first elected on November 16, 2010, and his final board meeting was on Nov. 8, 2022. A native of Brooksville, Wayne Dukes is a...
hernandosun.com
The Hernando County Hawks – Meet the Coaches
On Sunday, the Hernando County Hawks held their second of many practices of the offseason. The coaches and players met at Kennedy Park in Brooksville and ran drills in the surprisingly sweltering setting sun. As the focus in the Sun’s last column about the Hawks was regarding their players, naturally it is now time to shine a spotlight on the coaches. The staff of the Brooksville-based football team is comprised of Owner Austin Webster, General Manager Paul Vermeulen, Head Coach Eric Riggins Sr., Running Backs Coach Eric Riggins Jr., Offensive Coordinator Fabian Burnett, Defensive Backs Coach/Defensive Coordinator Taz, Wide Receivers Coach Blake, and Team Chaplin Josh Mallmann. The Sun had the chance to speak with some of the coaching staff about their backgrounds and what led them to become coaches with the Hawks.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County 2022 General Election Results
The Associated Press has called the governor race, senate race, and all three of Florida’s cabinet races. Governor Ron DeSantis has been re-elected over former governor Charlie Christ. Marco Rubio has been elected over Val Demings. Ashley Moody has been reelected attorney general, Jimmy Patronis has been elected chief financial officer and Wilton Simpson has been elected agriculture commissioner. Both Jimmy Patronis and Wilton Simpson are from Pasco. Gus Michael Bilirakis has been elected US Representative in Congress District 12 over Kimberly Walker.
hernandosun.com
NCT automotive department listed among best nationwide
The Nature Coast Technical High School (NCT) automotive department has been named among the top four finalists in the WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts 2022 School of the Year competition. The competition is a national contest to find and name the best technician training school in the country. The rankings were announced in Tomorrow’s Technician magazine earlier this month.
hernandosun.com
Herbert Paul Douglas III: A legacy of love, laughter, and equality
Herbert Paul Douglas III, 78, of Brooksville, Florida passed away on October 16, 2022. Herbert Paul Douglas was a Pittsburg native born to Olympian Herbert Paul Douglas Jr. and Jeanne Walton Douglas, along with his sister, Joy Ralston. Paul Douglas attended college at Tuskegee University in Alabama where he met...
Comments / 4