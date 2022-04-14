ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Starbucks union campaign's streak of election wins ends with a loss in Virginia

By Andrea Hsu
 3 days ago

Once seen as among the most generous of employers, Starbucks is now grappling with disillusionment among its workers. Since December, 20 stores have unionized with more filing for elections every day.

