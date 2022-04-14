ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

EUROPE GAS-Prices fall ahead of long Easter holiday

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices fell on Thursday on strong LNG arrivals and as market players cover their positions ahead of a long Easter holiday running from Friday through Monday amid geopolitical uncertainty.

In the British gas market, the contract for immediate delivery fell 24.00 pence to 175.00 pence per therm by 0825 GMT, while the contract for weekend delivery was down 21.00 pence at 162.00 p/therm.

The Dutch benchmark front month contract fell 3.50 euros to 100.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the contract for next day delivery was down 6.0 euros at 99.45 euros/MWh.

“Flows are coming in heavily into Europe, demand isn’t there now to support higher prices even though the risk premium might mean prices should be higher, so market is bearish today,” a European gas trader said.

He added that an expected cut of Russian gas supply for some countries after deadline for rouble payment expires and an increase in the U.S. gas prices could push prices back up in the coming weeks.

Strong LNG arrivals into the UK and Northwest Europe and a wide discount to TTF prices shall keep exports at capacity and facilitating further injections into storage, Refinitiv analysts said.

Britain’s gas system was oversupplied by 18 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday with demand forecast at around 282 mcm and flows at 300 mcm.

In Britain, peak wind generation is forecast at 2.07 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, but is expected to rise to 4.4 GW on Friday, Elexon data showed.

Reversed Russian gas flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped on Thursday while nominations for deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine were higher. Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were steady.

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom said it continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with European consumers’ requests, which increased on Thursday.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was 1.2 euros up at 78.35 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

April 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement. Requests stood at 57 million cubic metres for April 17, it said. Reporting by Reuters. Our Standards: The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Gas prices fall to $4.25 per gallon

(Heathrow, FL) -- The pain at the pump isn't going away but it hurts a little less Monday. Triple-A finds the national average price for regular is down to four-25 a gallon after falling two cents over the weekend. One place prices are not falling is California, where the statewide average is up to five-85 a gallon. And drivers in sparsely populated Mono County, on the east side of the Sierra Nevada mountains, are paying six dollars and 47 cents a gallon.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decline Around Nation Amid Falling Oil Prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have declined amid falling oil prices after climbing to new all-time record levels in New Jersey and around the nation in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New...
TRENTON, NJ
Register Citizen

AAA: Gas prices slowly falling in CT, nationwide

After reaching a new Connecticut record for the average price of a gallon of regular gas earlier this month, prices at the pump are slowly falling locally and nationally. Gas prices soared across the state in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, driving up the price of a barrel of oil on the global market. America imports only about 8 percent of its petroleum products from Russia.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Easter Weekend#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#British#European#Lng#Dutch#Russian
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
WAAY-TV

GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices start to fall

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 75.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Daily Mail

Britain is sitting on 50 years' worth of shale gas with untapped reserves that could boost our energy supplies, chemicals giant says

Industrialist Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hand the Government research showing Britain is sitting on 50 years’ worth of shale gas. The billionaire founder of the chemicals group Ineos is lobbying to restart fracking and believes the untapped reserves could boost the country’s domestic energy supplies. Ineos will submit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chinese space station official says its construction not affected by COVID

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 epidemic will not affect construction of the Chinese space station and the progress of the construction is under control, Hao Chun, head of China’s manned space agency, said at a news conference on Sunday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo, Stella Qiu and Liangping Gao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Vanuatu – EMSC

April 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Vanuatu region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake had a depth of 200 km (124.27 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field

(Corrects Libya’s oil production in last paragraph) TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, April 17 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel, curtailing the North African nation’s production by 70,000 barrels per day. The state-owned oil company said in a statement that a group of people, which it did not identify, had entered the facilities the previous day and prevented employees from working.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy