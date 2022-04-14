ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

How hot is the real estate market in Burlington County? Home prices rise to reach $315K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Burlington County Times
Burlington County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyL3I_0f8unUSE00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Burlington County during January was $315,000. That's an increase of 8.6% compared with January 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 18 consecutive months. January prices are up from $312,990 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 41.1% from a year earlier. A total of 662 houses were sold countywide during the month of January. During the same period a year earlier, 469 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Burlington County condominiums and townhomes sold in January had a median sales price of $192,500. That figure represents a 13.2% increase year over year. Some 92 were sold, up 43.8% from a year earlier.

How hot is Burlington County's real estate market in New Jersey?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Burlington County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $565,000, up 13% from a year before.

In January, eight properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of six single-family homes, one condominium or townhome and one other property.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tri-Cities real estate market remains ‘hot’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just as the weather is heating up in Northeast Tennessee, realtors say the housing market is showing no sign of cooling down. “It’s been wild for almost two years now,” Realtor Karissa Winstead said. “I just keep seeing and just keep thinking it’s going to maybe slow down and get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
My Journal Courier

BRRRR a red-hot approach to real estate investing

BRRRR stands for Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat. (Westend61/Getty Images) According to the National Association of Realtors, the fourth quarter of 2021 saw a slowdown in the housing market. Specifically, 67% of metro areas surveyed recorded double-digit median sale price increases of single-family homes compared to the previous quarter.
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey 101.5

End of the road for a 32-year-old hobby shop in NJ

Maybe it’s not a big deal to the rest of New Jersey, and maybe it’s not a big deal if you didn’t frequently stop in to see the arcade games and pool tables, the remote control planes and cars. But for some in the Lumberton area, the closing of one business will be a very big deal. Part-of-their-childhood kind of a big deal.
LUMBERTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Burlington County, NJ
Business
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
CBS Philly

New Jersey Approves 7 Facilities For Recreational Marijuana Sales

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey regulators on Monday gave a green light to seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis, although it’s not clear exactly when sales would begin. Sales could start in a matter of weeks or longer, but a specific date wasn’t set at the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s vote during a remotely held meeting. Three of the facilities, known as alternative treatment centers, are in the northern part of the state. Three are in the south, and one is in central New Jersey. The timing of the start of sales is unclear...
RETAIL
Burlington County Times

Burlington County Times

870
Followers
246
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Willingboro, NJ from Burlington County Times.

 http://burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy