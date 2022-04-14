Why Joe Biden Will Skate On The Hunter Scandal

After covering up and censoring the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before the 2020 election, the mainstream media is now being forced to acknowledge it.

But don't get too excited. Things are not getting back to normal. The mainstream media is still biased, and they will still protect ''the big guy" who is their guy, Joe Biden.

"They naturally protect Democrat politicians, so I mean it's not like this is unusual, we expect it" said Dan Gainor with the Media Research Center, "But I think where this is going, there's clearly a recognition that Joe Biden is not going to be there for term #2, and the media I think are trying to push us toward that direction."

The cover up of the Hunter Biden laptop story was so bad, and so blatant, the media is trying save face. It won't be a good look for Hunter Biden, but for Joe? Expect the mainstream media to spin it that Biden had nothing to do with his 'rogue' son, and at the end of the day, he was just a victim.

With all of that said, it's important that any news involving the Democrats is filtered, so everything that is now being reported, is happening on purpose. It's all part of the agenda.

"The media and their leftist allies are looking ahead to November and saying, this is going to be an absolute freakin' disaster" Gainor told KTRH, "1895 was the all time worst Democrat wipe-out for House seats. If the inflation continues the way it is, I think they'll be lucky to win any seats at all."