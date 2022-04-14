ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Math Olympics offer students an Iron Range classroom

By ANGIE RIEBE | MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

MOUNTAIN IRON — Gifted young math students from throughout the region gathered in Mountain Iron last week to flex their skills in the “Math Olympics.”

The competition — which focused on the mathematical calculations of mean, median and absolute values — included an opening ceremony, six events, prizes, and even a celebratory “geometry dance.”

The games at the Mountain Iron-Buhl auditorium were a chance for kids from many districts to come together in person to meet students they typically only see on Zoom.

The accelerated math classes began last year for fifth and sixth graders via Zoom video meetings, said Kristi Berlin, director of teaching and learning with the St. Louis County and MI-B schools. “This program came from a group of superintendents wondering what more we can do for our students and how we can work together to offer more opportunities as a team.”

A positive aspect of the pandemic and distance learning, she said, was that “the use of technology helped us to take down the walls of a classroom and make regional classrooms.”

Two county teachers began teaching the accelerated math classes over Zoom. “It was such a big hit, we expanded as a region by hiring Molly Olson to coordinate (and teach) the program,” Berlin said.

The program currently consists of fifth through seventh graders from 12 school districts: Chisholm, Ely, Floodwood, International Falls, Lake Superior, Little Fork-Big Falls, Mesabi East, MI-B, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Nett Lake, Rock Ridge, and St. Louis County (Cherry, North Woods, Northeast Range, South Range, and Tower-Soudan).

Students log in for a half-hour of accelerated math each school day. Some schools are very small and only have one or a few students participating, Olson said.

The other component of the gifted math program is enrichment, which is also held over Zoom and is offered in the districts to students in kindergarten through 10th grade. Once a week for a half hour, enrichment students log in by grades to play educational math games.

“It’s an awesome program,” Olson said. “It gives kids who want to go faster in math a chance for more deep thinking.”

Second to fourth graders are particularly enthusiastic about math and learning, she said.

While much of the program is online, Olson also visits the schools for face-to-face contact with the kids. “It’s important for them to feel connected to the teacher.”

At last Thursday’s Math Olympics, attended by 120 kids from throughout the districts, Olson said she didn’t know everyone’s faces, but recognized each child’s name.

“Students had a really good time based on their feedback,” she said. “One of the most important things is for them to see a whole bunch of other kids from their area who love math and love to learn just like they do.”

Sometimes kids who enjoy learning can feel isolated, Olson noted.

The workshop was “fun for them. It was important for them to get to see classmates from other schools who they only see over Zoom and to talk to other students, eat lunch together and have a chance to socialize.”

Students were placed on teams and competed in various events throughout the day, including the “Long Jump” and “High Jump.”

In the long jump, students had to estimate how far they thought they could reach in meters with a standing jump and then calculated absolute and mean values based on three attempts. In the high jump they marked the highest they could reach vertically by standing in centimeters, then by jumping, and also were asked to find the mean value.

Other events included “Speedy Shapes,” in which students were timed filling a pattern with various shaped blocks; and “Cube Bowling,” where they found the mean of how many pins were knocked over in three rolls.

In the “Greatest Product” event, students used four randomly picked playing cards to create the largest product, calculating the mean value from three rounds.

There was also a “Target Number” event that asked students to roll dice and combine the numbers using math to build an equation that was closest or equal to the target.

In the speedy shapes event, the winning student completed the puzzle in just 28 seconds, Olson said.

There were a number of fun trophies, including “a bunny on a wood stand” given to the high jump winner.

Olson also taught the kids the geometry dance, which involves “moves you do with your body to help learn geometry, and there’s a rap to go along with it.”

Lane Wilson-Baker, a fifth grader in the Rock Ridge district, said he enjoyed the Math Olympics. “It was fun, and we got to spend time with friends,” he said.

Berlin said she and Dr. Reggie Engebritson, superintendent of the MI-B and St. Louis County schools, are working with Olson “to continue looking at opportunities for students to grow.”

Olson said she hopes eighth grade will be added to the accelerated math program next year, and possibly math workshops for all ability levels.

The gifted math program could also be a model for a gifted reading program, she said.

While some of the students last week had to leave early because of weather conditions, there will be opportunities for more workshops in the future, Olson said, adding there could be a picnic for the kids as soon as the end of May.

