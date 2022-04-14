ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Chisholm School District’s buildings are showing their age

By Marie Tolonen
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District has some of the oldest school buildings in the state, and is experiencing some serious issues related to their upkeep.

In order to give the public a better understanding of the situation, the district has scheduled school tours for April 20. A public engagement meeting is scheduled for after the tours that same day.

“I’d like to have them take a look at the actual condition of the buildings and have some conditions that they can visualize — foundations, boilers, show them some areas of deterioration,” Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman said.

Building tours are set for 3:45 p.m. at the Vaughan-Steffensrud, 4:15 p.m. at the high school and 4:45 p.m. at the Chisholm Elementary. Participants are asked to meet at the entrance of each building prior to the tour.

The public engagement meeting follows at 5:30 p.m., at Valentini’s Supper Club, and includes a free meal.

The agenda meeting for the public engagement meeting will include a detailed discussion led by district leaders, consultants of the district, its financial advisor on the district’s educational adequacy and building infrastructure findings, the district’s operating needs, preliminary project options and financial impact of those options, according to information found on the district’s website.

Norman said one of the first things he requested after being hired to his current position in July 2021, was an assessment of the district’s buildings. He’s prepared a presentation with detailed numbers on repairs needed at each school building that he plans to share with the public during the meeting.

A video posted on the school website last week showed several problem areas throughout the three buildings, including water pouring into a sump pump at the Vaughan-Steffensrud, and asbestos in the gym floor there, along with issues with water leaks and water damage at the Chisholm Elementary and Chisholm High School buildings.

The video was removed late in the week.

Norman said the sump pump runs 24/7 and is a source of concern, because it’s only a couple of inches above the main electrical hub there. He estimated if the pump were to fail, the whole building would flood within two hours.

The video shedded light on areas of concern at the Chisholm Elementary and Chisholm High School buildings as well. At Chisholm Elementary there are water stained ceiling panels and walls in some areas of the building, a water damaged floor in an unused classroom, water pouring in the basement of the school, and plastic bags covering the electric components of the heating system to prevent water damage. An alley directly behind the Chisholm Elementary is blocked off due to concerns that a vehicle could fall into the basement, according to the video.

Footage from the high school shows standing water in the basement, a damaged wall and a doorway that needs replacing. A leaking pump that is key to the heating system for both buildings is also shown. The video also shows the school bus garage behind the high school, where holes have been cut in the sheetrock in order to fit the bus mirrors.

The Chisholm School District serves roughly 700 students currently spread among three buildings – Chisholm High School and Chisholm Elementary are more than 100 years old, and the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary (preschool through third grade) is more than 60 years old.

On March 31, the district held a community engagement meeting where it gathered feedback and discussed the district’s needs and its comprehensive planning process.

Since the meeting in March the school board and a task force have worked separately and together to analyze assessment data, stakeholder feedback and preliminary options for a potential operating and bond election referendum on Nov. 8.

Norman said he’s heard strong opposition to consolidation, but there is a willingness for the district to work collaboratively with other districts.

This past year the district has taken new steps to save money while working collaboratively. As a cost saving measure and due to a lack of qualified applicants, the district now contracts with the Hibbing School District for business office operations.

New partnerships were also developed with Hibbing for a shared human resource position, and a shared home school liaison for Indian Education.

The two districts also have recently expanded their extra-curricular pairing and sharing to include orchestra, bowling, and golf.

One option the district is looking at is “right sizing” the district, reducing its buildings from 260,000 square feet to roughly 180,000 square feet on a common campus.

The district doesn’t have the funds needed to build a new school, and is exploring options to meet a formula used by the Minnesota Department of Education that takes into account occupancy percentage of school buildings.

More details of the district’s options will be presented at the public engagement meeting on April 20.

Any such plan would require voter approval in order to move forward.

In order to get an accurate meal count, reservations are requested for the public engagement meeting and can be made by April 18 by calling Lisa Aldrich at 218-254-5726, or by email at laldrich@chisholm.k12.mn.us.

If you are unable to make it to the school tours, there’s a video on the district’s website that highlights some of the issues with the three buildings at www.chisholm.k12.mn.us.

