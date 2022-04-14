ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

School administration to make recommendations for reductions

By MARIE TOLONEN | MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board on Monday adopted a resolution directing school administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions.

School Superintendent Adrian Norman said the district’s administration team has discussed potential reductions due to deficit spending, andp plans to present them at the board’s next regular meeting on April 25.

“We are in the preliminary planning phases and the budget for next year is not complete yet,” Norman said via email on Monday.

School District Business Manager Alex Kaczor said the general fund deficit at this point is estimated at $352,177. Kaczor is the Hibbing School District Business Manager and provides business management services for Chisholm through an agreement between the two districts.

Norman said the district may choose not to fill vacancies occurring as a result of retirement, and could possibly make budget reductions through attrition versus layoffs, should the board choose to go that route.

The board also took up the following other matters on Monday.

• Hired Travis Vake as yearbook advisor, effective Aug. 30.

• Hired Travis Vake as Level II assistant boys’ baseball coach for the 2022 season.

• Hired Joseph Novak as Chief Engineer/boiler operator, effective April 11.

• Approved two weeks of athletic director training for Vake who was hired to the 1.0 full time equivalent social studies, athletic/activity director, and tech support position on Feb. 28.

• Approved payment to Northern Fitness Solutions for $4,000 for dumbbells and a rack to hold them for the fitness center at the high school.

• Adopted a resolution to accept a donation from Jim and Jill Varichak in memory of Florence Marturano.

All items passed unanimously.

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Rock Ridge facing staff, administration reductions in face of deficit

EVELETH/VIRGINIA — Faced with a $2.1 million deficit due to a downturn in enrollment, the Rock Ridge School District is looking at a budget reduction plan that includes cutting staff and administration. The plan (option 3) calls for reducing the budget by $1.1 million (including the cuts), while also using $1 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to make up the projected shortfall for 2022-23. ...
VIRGINIA, MN
thecentersquare.com

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
ROCHESTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chisholm, MN
Education
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Mesabi Tribune

ERATS commons

East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) students cross through the commons area of their newly opened school Wednesday morning. The school which has been holding classes at the Thunderbird Mall since September was able to move into their just completed Mountain Iron building Monday morning.
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
Mesabi Tribune

McDonald announces campaign for County Board District 4

ELY – Saint Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald announced today that he will seek re-election this fall to the Saint Louis County Board representing district 4, which he currently represents. “Serving the people of the 4th District has been one of the great honors of my life,” said Commissioner McDonald. “Over my three plus years in office, we have made great progress and I want to do my part to see it continue. The Board has put ideas in place to help reconnect students in...
ELY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Virginia mayor makes case for funding new Public Safety Center

VIRGINIA — Mayor Larry Cuffe has testified before the Minnesota House of Representatives and will soon be testifying before the Senate regarding funding for the city’s new Public Safety Center. Cuffe and the city of Virginia are asking the legislature to exempt a $17.1 million USDA loan that is earmarked for the new facility, which is estimated to cost between $25 million and $28 million, the mayor said. “We’re asking...
VIRGINIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administration#High School#The Chisholm School Board#Andp#School District Business#Level Ii
Mesabi Tribune

Public hearing set on proposed redistricting boundaries with county

The results of the 2020 census show the population of St. Louis County increased by five people in the last 10 years. Yet there was enough of a movement of population within the county to require minor shifts in boundaries for several of the county's seven commissioner districts, according to a recent press release. The most notable redistricting change being proposed would move Brevator Township from the 5th district, to the 7th District. This boundary change would not only help equalize the populations between districts,...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Itasca County Launches Website for Justice Center, Sales Tax Referendum

GRAND RAPIDS, MINN. – Itasca County launched a new website this week, itascacountyjusticecenter.org, to provide residents with information about the new justice center being constructed in Grand Rapids and the one-percent local option sales tax to finance the project. The website includes a wide range of details about the project, which includes 74,000 square feet of additional jail and courtroom space as well as extensive renovations in the existing buildings. Improvements at the jail and courthouse will increase inmate capacity, improve the safety of jail...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
930
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy