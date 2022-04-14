CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board on Monday adopted a resolution directing school administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions.

School Superintendent Adrian Norman said the district’s administration team has discussed potential reductions due to deficit spending, andp plans to present them at the board’s next regular meeting on April 25.

“We are in the preliminary planning phases and the budget for next year is not complete yet,” Norman said via email on Monday.

School District Business Manager Alex Kaczor said the general fund deficit at this point is estimated at $352,177. Kaczor is the Hibbing School District Business Manager and provides business management services for Chisholm through an agreement between the two districts.

Norman said the district may choose not to fill vacancies occurring as a result of retirement, and could possibly make budget reductions through attrition versus layoffs, should the board choose to go that route.

The board also took up the following other matters on Monday.

• Hired Travis Vake as yearbook advisor, effective Aug. 30.

• Hired Travis Vake as Level II assistant boys’ baseball coach for the 2022 season.

• Hired Joseph Novak as Chief Engineer/boiler operator, effective April 11.

• Approved two weeks of athletic director training for Vake who was hired to the 1.0 full time equivalent social studies, athletic/activity director, and tech support position on Feb. 28.

• Approved payment to Northern Fitness Solutions for $4,000 for dumbbells and a rack to hold them for the fitness center at the high school.

• Adopted a resolution to accept a donation from Jim and Jill Varichak in memory of Florence Marturano.

All items passed unanimously.