Math Olympics 1

East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) students cross through the commons area of their newly opened school Wednesday morning. The school which has been holding classes at the Thunderbird Mall since September was able to move into their just completed Mountain Iron building Monday morning.
ERATS opens for students
MOUNTAIN IRON — East Range Academy of Technology & Science students moved into their new school three days ago — and they are finding the 24,060-square-foot space to their liking. Executive Director Tara Lere said the students got a sneak peek before move-in day and “they loved it. They were very excited.’’ Since the new, $4.9 million building opened Monday, “they’ve been very respectful and very happy,’’ she added. ...
East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) students didn't waste any time making the newly opened building their own Monday with some fun tagging on a classroom whiteboard.
ABOUT
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.
