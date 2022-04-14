Marquette Catholic School

Related
Seton Catholic School hosts prayer service for peace in Ukraine
MOLINE, Ill. — Students and staff at Seton Catholic School in Moline held a prayer service Friday at Sacred Heart Church for peace in the midst of attacks in Ukraine. The service, led by the school's second graders, comes at the urging of a prayer by Pope France to call for peace in Ukraine. As the pope held a prayer service in Rome, he invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join in.
Norwalk Reflector
Book fair and pastries at Norwalk Catholic School
NORWALK — Norwalk Catholic School held its spring book fair and Pastries with Parents/Grandparents this week.
BBC
Catholic St Anne's primary school applies for integrated status
A primary in County Down has formally applied to become the second Catholic school to change to integrated status. St Anne's Primary in Donaghadee has submitted a formal case for the change to the Education Authority (EA). The school is facing a separate proposal from the Council for Catholic Maintained...
KULR8
Billings Catholic Schools announces Andrew McDonald as new president
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Catholic School announced Andrew McDonald as its new president. McDonald is taking over the position after BCS's former president Shaun Harrington retired in January. McDonald's career in Catholic administration and education spans more than 20 years, according to a press release from BCS. Most recently, he...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Catholic School dismissing early Tuesday
Vicksburg Catholic School announced Tuesday morning that it will dismiss students early due to impending severe weather. “We have received word from Emergency Management that the worst of the weather is now expected to move in around our dismissal time,” a statement read. “In an abundance of caution, we have decided to dismiss our students at 11:30 a.m.”
Family prepares to take a leap of faith, venture into unknown for missionary work
IRON RANGE — Nic and Jacelyn Davidson have taken some big leaps into the unknown before, but an upcoming journey will be the family’s “highest high jump” of all. Truly, a leap of faith. The Davidsons, of International Falls, are heading with their five children to Cambodia this fall, without knowing the language or where they will live, and with nothing but some suitcases and the overwhelming desire to follow...
East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) students didn't waste any time making the newly opened building their own Monday with some fun tagging on a classroom whiteboard.
Director Tara Lere
East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) Director Tara Lere talks about the school's history and plans for the future during a tour of the newly opened building Wednesday morning. The school which was founded in 2007 currently serves more than 130 students with room to expand in it's new Mountain Iron location.
ERATS opens for students
MOUNTAIN IRON — East Range Academy of Technology & Science students moved into their new school three days ago — and they are finding the 24,060-square-foot space to their liking. Executive Director Tara Lere said the students got a sneak peek before move-in day and “they loved it. They were very excited.’’ Since the new, $4.9 million building opened Monday, “they’ve been very respectful and very happy,’’ she added. ...
Finnish American's and Friends
Members of the Finnish American's and Friends enjoy lunch and conversation during their monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon in Hibbing. The Tuesday meeting featured a special sale and auction of Finnish made collectables and artworks.
mycolumbuspower.com
Critical Race Theory Has Now Resulted In A Missouri High School Teacher Losing Her Job
The ongoing “to be or not to be” debate involving Critical Race Theory is one you’ve seen us cover many times in the past. Unfortunately, there still hasn’t been a common ground reached when it comes to how America’s past & current struggles with racism are taught in schools.
South Side congregation gathers for Easter despite devastating Chicago church fire
The congregation's Easter Day service shows no matter the location, you can take church just about anywhere you go.
Chisholm senior leaves mark at school
CHISHOLM — A new mural created by a student now graces the first floor hallway at Chisholm High School. Carson Howard, a member of the senior class at CHS, created the mural he entitled, “AEON,” which can be found on a wall near the library on the first floor of the school. “With this mural, I am hoping to leave my mark on my fellow peers and the students who...
Dream It, Be It presentation focuses on women in the workforce
VIRGINIA — Representatives of the military, mining, the judicial system, journalism, the medical field, education and small business were among a panel who spoke to Rock Ridge girls Tuesday about following their dreams and the many pathways to success. Each panel member was female. After all, the “Dream It, Be It” presentation was sponsored by the Virginia Soroptimist Club, chartered in 1956, with the aim of empowering girls and women. ...
Hibbing Police to offer Youth Academy
HIBBING — Steve Estey is hoping a new program his department will be offering area youth will not only have a long-lasting positive impact on kids, but will open the door for more interest in careers in law enforcement. On Wednesday, the Hibbing City Council approved a proposal by the city’s chief of police to host a Hibbing Youth Police Academy this summer. The plan is to offer the program...
Hibbing Foundation awards $40,500 to local nonprofits
HIBBING — The Hibbing Foundation and its ‘Family of Funds’ has impacted the community throughout the years by awarding over 1700 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million. The Hibbing Foundation is proud to announce its 2022 grant recipients. Sixteen projects received grants totaling $40,500. We are sincerely grateful to ALL donors, throughout the years, who have supported the Hibbing Foundation and its mission. ...
American Legion donates to Hibbing Initiative
American Legion Post 222 of Hibbing generously donated $500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative earlier this month. The veterans contributed to the endeavor as it supports the youth and future leaders of our community. Seen here, from left, are: District 8 American Legion Vice Commander Larry Pocrnich, BGCH Initiative Advisory Board Member Kelly Grinsteinner, Post 222 Finance Officer Bill Bean, BGCH Initiative Advisory Board Members Kim McLaughlin and Pam Rundell, Post 222 Cmdr. Alan Nickila and BGCH Initiative Advisory Board Member Ruva Tskoa. For more information or to support the BGC Hibbing Initiative, log onto www.bgcnorth.org/locations/new-hibbing-branch-initiative/. Find us on Facebook and reach us at bgchibbing@gmail.com.
Newcomers Connection event to be held in Hibbing
HIBBING — The Iron Range Tourism Bureau is teaming up with the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Citizen Center in welcoming new residents to Hibbing. The event, called Newcomers Connection, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on April 28, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. It’s open to residents (families are welcome) who have moved to Hibbing in the past four years and includes a free rigatoni dinner, complete with salad, bread, beverage and a dessert. ...
Hoyt Lakes Easter Parade
The Easter Bunny didn't let Saturday's return to winter slow her down from her annual spring time journey bringing candy, eggs and fun to her friends in Hoyt Lakes. The city held its third annual Easter Parade making a journey past every house in town.
Main speaker - Dr. James Tuorila
Dr. James Tuorila was the main speaker at a Vietnam Era Veterans Day dinner at the Hibbing Memorial Building March 29. Originally from Calumet, he enlisted in the Army in 1973 and served in Korea. He has been a psychologist in St. Cloud treating PTSD. A Vietnam-era veteran is defined as someone who served in the military between 1955 and 1975, but not in the Vietnam War.
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.comhttps://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//
