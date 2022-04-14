Assumption Catholic School

Related
BBC
Catholic St Anne's primary school applies for integrated status
A primary in County Down has formally applied to become the second Catholic school to change to integrated status. St Anne's Primary in Donaghadee has submitted a formal case for the change to the Education Authority (EA). The school is facing a separate proposal from the Council for Catholic Maintained...
Seton Catholic School hosts prayer service for peace in Ukraine
MOLINE, Ill. — Students and staff at Seton Catholic School in Moline held a prayer service Friday at Sacred Heart Church for peace in the midst of attacks in Ukraine. The service, led by the school's second graders, comes at the urging of a prayer by Pope France to call for peace in Ukraine. As the pope held a prayer service in Rome, he invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join in.
KULR8
Billings Catholic Schools announces Andrew McDonald as new president
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Catholic School announced Andrew McDonald as its new president. McDonald is taking over the position after BCS's former president Shaun Harrington retired in January. McDonald's career in Catholic administration and education spans more than 20 years, according to a press release from BCS. Most recently, he...
Dream It, Be It presentation focuses on women in the workforce
VIRGINIA — Representatives of the military, mining, the judicial system, journalism, the medical field, education and small business were among a panel who spoke to Rock Ridge girls Tuesday about following their dreams and the many pathways to success. Each panel member was female. After all, the “Dream It, Be It” presentation was sponsored by the Virginia Soroptimist Club, chartered in 1956, with the aim of empowering girls and women. ...
UWNEMN makes donations to local libraries
CHISHOLM — The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) announced this week that it is celebrating local libraries by granting $20,000 among 14 libraries in its service area, consisting of the Iron Range, Koochiching County and Lake of the Woods County. The funds were granted to support summer reading programs benefiting an estimated 2,035 local children this summer, according to a press release. UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay called it...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
Volunteers deliver free Easter meals to Winona families
Hibbing Police to offer Youth Academy
HIBBING — Steve Estey is hoping a new program his department will be offering area youth will not only have a long-lasting positive impact on kids, but will open the door for more interest in careers in law enforcement. On Wednesday, the Hibbing City Council approved a proposal by the city’s chief of police to host a Hibbing Youth Police Academy this summer. The plan is to offer the program...
Hibbing Foundation awards $40,500 to local nonprofits
HIBBING — The Hibbing Foundation and its ‘Family of Funds’ has impacted the community throughout the years by awarding over 1700 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million. The Hibbing Foundation is proud to announce its 2022 grant recipients. Sixteen projects received grants totaling $40,500. We are sincerely grateful to ALL donors, throughout the years, who have supported the Hibbing Foundation and its mission. ...
Mesabi Tribune
Virginia, MN
