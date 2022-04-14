Deadline to apply for superintendent of Washington County Public Schools job is May 5

Interested in becoming the next superintendent of Washington County Public Schools?

You have until May 5 to apply.

The school system released a timeline Wednesday of how the search for a new superintendent will be conducted.

"The Board of Education takes seriously the duty of selecting a new superintendent," the WCPS website states. "The superintendent is responsible for upholding the Board’s policies and the collective vision to support student achievement and success, manage fiscal resources, and oversee the daily operations of the school system."

Here are some details the public should know regarding the process:

What input will the public have on hiring the new superintendent?

The school board will be asking for feedback from the community through surveys and community meetings.

The Washington County Board of Education has hired the Nebraska recruitment firm McPherson and Jacobson LLC, to conduct the search for the next superintendent. It's a national search company for boards of education since 1991.

How much will the recruitment firm be paid?

Washington County Public Schools will pay the company a base price of $36,900, with additional fees and expenses not to exceed $50,000.

Why is the job open?

Superintendent Boyd Michael made the surprise announcement that he was retiring effective July 1 at school board business meeting in February.

Michael, 64, said he made the decision to retire to spend more time with his family, community, church, hobbies and interests.

Michael has served Washington County Public Schools for 43 years, the most recent five years as its superintendent.

What is the timeline for interviews and hiring the new superintendent?

The new superintendent will start work on July 1.

Interested candidates have until 11:30 p.m. central time May 5 to submit an application.

The school board will select candidates to interview the week of May 23.

Candidates will be narrowed down and interviewed by the school board the week of May 30.

The new superintendent will be selected the end of May or the first week of June.

What qualifications should a superintendent candidate have?

"The candidate must have the background, skills, and abilities essential for excellence in educational leadership," a school document states. "Experience as a superintendent or central office leadership position working in a similarly sized district with a large budget and similar demographics to Washington County required."

A doctorate degree is preferred, the document states. Maryland certification required.

An application for superintendent should include the following:

Letter with personal qualifications, experiences and reasons for interest in the position

Current resume

Completed application form

Reference letters, certificates and licenses, and academic transcripts from colleges/universities indicating degrees

What will the next superintendent be paid?

The school board formed a committee to recommend salary and benefits for the next WCPS superintendent.

Michael currently earns an annual salary of $225,354, according to the superintendent's contract.

Where can I get more information?

For more information on WCPS and the superintendent position, including additional qualifications, go to https://tinyurl.com/zbrsczpw .

To apply, go to https://macnjake.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx .

