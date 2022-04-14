Man seriously hurt in Norfolk shooting
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk overnight.
According to police, the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Norfolk police are working to learn more about the circumstances behind the shooting.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
