Norfolk, VA

Man seriously hurt in Norfolk shooting

By Richelle Hammiel
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk overnight.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Norfolk police are working to learn more about the circumstances behind the shooting.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

