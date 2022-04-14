ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County team formed to fill service gaps for sexual assault survivors

By By Clint Wolf Adams Publishing Group
 3 days ago

BELOIT

A new Sexual Assault Response Team, consisting of law enforcement officials and service providers, has been formed to help recognize needs and fill gaps in services for sexual assault survivors.

Kelsey Hood Christenson, program director for the Sexual Assault Awareness Program and director of survivor empowerment services with the county’s Family Services Department, said the Rock County Sexual Assault Response Team has been in the works since 2019 but that the process of bringing the program together slowed down once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, all parties are ready to move forward with the program.

A memorandum of understanding signed by member agencies was announced Tuesday.

“The response to sexual assault survivors is in a very holistic way,” Hood Christenson said. “It will provide opportunities for improvement in training if needed and identify gaps in services.”

Law enforcement agencies are important to the team because officers will be some of the first people to identify survivors of sexual assault. Law enforcement agencies involved in the Rock County Sexual Assault Response Team are the city of Beloit, town of Beloit, Clinton, Edgerton, Evansville, Janesville and Milton police departments and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Other member agencies include the Family Services Department, which includes the Sexual Assault Recovery Program; the Mercyhealth sexual assault nurse examiner; the Rock County District Attorney’s Office; and YWCA Rock County.

“This is going to be a collective move. The intention is to build relationships (between the member agencies),” Hood Christenson said.

No funding has been allocated for the team because each member agency has its own funding sources. However, Hood Christenson said the group would explore funding options if a matter was identified that needed funding.

She said it is fitting that the Sexual Assault Response Team formation was announced now because April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois offers a variety of services to sexual assault survivors including parenting support, therapy and counseling, legal advocacy, and community outreach.

