Bridgewater sued for ignoring public records request about police

BRIDGEWATER – A civil rights group has filed a second lawsuit against Bridgewater, alleging the township violated New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act (OPRA) by not responding to a request for information about the police department.

Rise Against Hate, based in Cherry Hill, alleges in the lawsuit filed April 7 in Superior Court in Somerset County that Bridgewater did not provide the information in a Feb. 24 OPRA request for the names of all police officers employed by the township, their salaries, years of service, age and gender.

In the lawsuit, Rise Against Hate argues that it has a "clear and undeniable interest" in the information for its "mission to combat gender disparities in law enforcement hiring and salaries and help protect citizens’ civil rights through the dissemination of information."

“This lawsuit stemmed from what amounts to be a clerical error in which our Clerk’s Office inadvertently sent the response to the incorrect requestor. We have since provided the requestor with the documents that were already prepared for their request and asked that they consider withdrawing their lawsuit as it was based on a minor clerical mistake due to the volume of OPRA requests received following the incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall," said Deputy Township Administrator Wells Winegar. " Our Clerk’s Office, in conjunction with our Township Attorney and Police Records Department, have always done a remarkable job and, especially so during this period of increased activity.”

Superior Court Judge Robert Ballard is scheduled to rule on the organization's show cause order on May 11.

Walter Luers, one of New Jersey's most prominent OPRA attorneys, is representing Rise Against Hate.

This is the second OPRA lawsuit that Rise Against Hate has filed against Bridgewater.

The organization sued Bridgewater in November after it refused to release email addresses of residents who receive the township's email newsletters .

The group did not request under OPRA any personal identification information, such as names, street addresses or Social Security numbers.

Rise Against Hate, according to its legal papers, requested the email addresses in September so that "citizens in many historically marginalized communities (can be) informed as to what chances they have of being the victim of a hate crime in their community and to provide citizens statistical data so they can see on a comparative basis how one county or town responds to hate crimes compared to others."

Retired Superior Court Judge Thomas Miller ruled in favor of the organization, saying that previous court rulings have interpreted that OPRA allows the release of personal email records stored by the government because they are public records.

Miller also awarded Rise Against Hate $4,826.70 in attorney's fees

Bridgewater is appealing that ruling. Cherry Hill Township, which had a similar case in Superior Court in Camden County, has joined Bridgewater in the appeal.

The organization's latest request for information came after national attention was focused on the township police department after a video of two police officers breaking up a scuffle in Bridgewater Commons went viral in February .

In the video, a female and male officer grab a white teen off a Black teen. The white teen is put on a nearby couch while the male officer tackles the Black teen to the ground, straddles his back and crosses his hands to handcuff him while the female officer appears to have her knee on his back. The video shows no sign of resistance from the Black teen

Rise Against Hate has filed suit in similar OPRA cases against other Central Jersey towns, including Cateret, Perth Amboy, South Brunswick, Woodbridge and New Brunswick.

On April 11, the organization filed suit in Superior Court in Hunterdon County against Clinton Township, alleging the township did not fully respond to a request for a record of all complaints and summonses filed by the police department in January.

According to the lawsuit, the township provided only the first page of the forms and redacted the addresses and ages of all the defendants.

The township gave no reason why the redactions were made, according to the lawsuit.

