1 killed, 1 hurt in 2 shootings in span of 2 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt in two separate shootings reported just minutes apart overnight Thursday.

IMPD officers were first sent to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Drive at 2:43 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Dispatchers then received a call for what was described as a “gunshot scene” at 2:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of Lafayette Road. The two scenes are about 17 miles apart.

Officers responding to the first call on N. Sherman initially went to the intersection of Sherman and 38th but didn’t find anything. They then went south on Sherman and found a man shooting victim in a parking lot near 30 th and Sherman.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office has identified him as Dustin Jermaine Evans, age 36.

Police believe his killer may have driven away from the scene.

“We’ve got limited suspect information. A black male fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 truck,” said IMPD Captain Jeffrey Taylor.

Employees and witnesses at a club which uses the parking lot said everything took place outside the business and there was no disturbance inside prior to the shooting.

Police confirm that claim, but still don’t know what led to the death.

In the second shooting, police said a woman was seriously hurt.

Officers got a partial 911 call about a person shot near 82nd and Lafayette on the northwest side.

Police found a woman on the ground outside a home and rushed her to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Neighbors at the home refused to comment on what sparked that shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information on those cases is still asked to contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.