Electronics

Casio adds Bluetooth and solar to the hugely popular GA-2100

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t brush the new G-Shock GA-B2100 aside as just a collection of new colors, as this is a major update to the highly popular octagonal GA-2100 watch. Casio has added desirable tech in the form of Bluetooth connectivity and solar charging to give it high-tech appeal, and we predict that’s going...

www.digitaltrends.com

