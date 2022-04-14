Two stabbed at bar on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two people were stabbed when a bar fight on Cleveland’s west side escalated early Thursday morning.

Police and paramedics responded to Izzo’s Cafe on Lorain Avenue near West 101st Street at about 1:30 a.m.

Cleveland EMS said two people, ages 32 and 42, were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

No other information was immediately available.

