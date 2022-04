DENVER (CBS4) — Two years into the pandemic, food insecurity continues to be a huge issue in the Colorado community. This need prompted a group of North High School students to take action to help their classmates. “I’m a member of MECHA and I wanted to show you guys the community fridge,” said Nayeli Lopez, a freshman at North. “We have Gatorades, water, Lunchables. There’s always kids saying I’m hungry.” (credit: CBS) A week ago, SOMOS MECHA students at the school opened a free community fridge for anyone looking to fill their stomachs. Lopez, who’s a part of MECHA, which stands for Movimiento...

