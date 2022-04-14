Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, Bienville and southern Lincoln Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gibsland to 12 miles east of Heflin to near Ringgold. Movement was east southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruston, Grambling, Jonesboro, Arcadia, Ringgold, Gibsland, Choudrant, Simsboro, Chatham, Hodge, North Hodge, East Hodge, Lucky, Castor, Bienville, Quitman, Jamestown, Bryceland, Mount Lebanon and Brice. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
