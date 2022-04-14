ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 15:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Delaware The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Dale and Houston. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daleville, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes, Avon, Napier Field, Gordon, Smyrna, Ardilla, Wilson Mill and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...NORTH CENTRAL BIENVILLE AND WESTERN LINCOLN PARISHES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Arcadia, or 12 miles northwest of Grambling, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ruston, Grambling, Arcadia, Dubach, Simsboro, Vienna, Mount Zion, Unionville and Aycock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Kendall; Medina A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA...SOUTHWESTERN KENDALL...NORTHWESTERN BEXAR AND WEST CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Boerne, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Nelson City, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Bergheim, Timberwood Park, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Lakehills, Grey Forest, San Geronimo, Cascade Caverns, Specht Store and Scenic Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, Bienville and southern Lincoln Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gibsland to 12 miles east of Heflin to near Ringgold. Movement was east southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruston, Grambling, Jonesboro, Arcadia, Ringgold, Gibsland, Choudrant, Simsboro, Chatham, Hodge, North Hodge, East Hodge, Lucky, Castor, Bienville, Quitman, Jamestown, Bryceland, Mount Lebanon and Brice. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Holmes; Humphreys; Leflore; Sunflower A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Sunflower, northwestern Holmes, southwestern Leflore and northern Humphreys Counties through 500 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Inverness, or 9 miles south of Indianola, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Inverness around 420 PM CDT. Isola around 425 PM CDT. Belzoni around 435 PM CDT. Swiftown around 440 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Morgan City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County, mostly over higher terrain and areas below Winter Rim. This includes Oregon highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lafayette, northwestern Chickasaw, northeastern Calhoun and southern Pontotoc Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Randolph, or 14 miles southwest of Pontotoc, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Troy, Houlka, Randolph, New Houlka, Algoma, Robbs, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Pannell, Thelma, Matthews, Sarepta, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS

