Harding County, SD

Blizzard Warning issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 10:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BAY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Dangerous crosswinds will impact U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in northeast New Mexico.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carson, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Carson; Deaf Smith; Gray; Hansford; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Haskell; Hodgeman; Lane; Meade; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Seward; Stevens; Trego BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong north winds and heavy snowfall rates will promote white out conditions. Visibility will drop to near zero in some areas.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 900 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. For the Neuse River...including Clayton, Smithfield, Goldsboro Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neuse River At Smithfield. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Flooding begins along the Neuse Riverwalk. Water nears the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 10/13/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Neuse River Smithfield 15.0 15.7 Fri 8 pm EDT 13.1 13.3 13.7 13.7
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 03:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County, and Northwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Raleigh NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Fort Bragg near the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Little River Manchester 18.0 17.9 Sat 9 am EDT 17.9 15.8 14.0 12.8
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:35 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 0.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 2.2 feet early Monday afternoon. It will rise above flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 0.9 Sat 7 am CDT 2.1 2.1 2.0
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mitchell County in north central Iowa Northwestern Floyd County in north central Iowa * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 829 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mason City Municipal Airport, or near Mason City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Ansgar around 905 PM CDT. Osage around 910 PM CDT. Stacyville around 920 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County Roads A 39 And S 70, Meyer, Toeterville, Rock Creek, Idlewilde State Park, Otranto and Howardville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

