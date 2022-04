Depression can complicate and slow recovery from a heart attack, not to mention the toll it can take on one's mental outlook, relationships and joy of life. In addition, new research finds that people who had depression following a heart attack were about 50% more likely to suffer a stroke compared with those who didn't have depression, according to a study to be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.

