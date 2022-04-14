ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas, PA

Line crews working through night to restore power after ETX storms

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV) - More than 24 hours after powerful storms rolled through East Texas, line crews continue to...

www.kltv.com

KTAL

NWS identifies 2 tornado tracks in ETX from overnight storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service in Shreveport have identified two separate paths of damage from suspected tornadoes overnight in East Texas, with confirmed tornado damage in several counties. According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Shreveport, at least two tornados...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Sky 7 drone shows East Texas storm damage

It seemed to come from nowhere, some residents said. "We heard a couple of pops, something hit the house...and then it was all over." Viewer photos and videos from a stormy night around East Texas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Here's what viewers you last night as the storm brought...
TYLER, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock works to restore and rebuild after tornados slammed community

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The tornadoes that ripped through central Texas may have come and gone, but now days, and maybe even months, of recovery are ahead. The owner of Red Lotus Asian Grille, Trieu To in Round Rock says his restaurant was completely damaged. His windows were blown out, his roof now left in shambles. And brand new furniture he recently purchased is also ruined.
ROUND ROCK, TX
WIBW

Crews working to restore power in East Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working to restore power to an East Topeka neighborhood following a transformer fire early Wednesday, authorities said. The fire was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday behind a residence in the 300 block of S.E. Tefft. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to the blaze and...
TOPEKA, KS
CBS19

Crews work to repair gas line leak in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to avoid FM 2199 between U.S. Highway 80 and Interstate 20 after a single-vehicle wreck damaged a natural gas line late Wednesday night. According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle struck an active natural gas line around...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KLTV

Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - In parts of East Texas, gusty winds caused power outages and damage to at least one business. In Angelina County, a wind gust blew the roof over the gas pumps at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and State Highway 94 down.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KLTV

Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A tornado warning was issued for portions of Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties on Tuesday. From Will Knous with CHRISTUS Mother Frances: During the severe weather across East Texas Tuesday evening, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler experienced minor cosmetic damage, with no injuries reported and no structural or safety issues. The clinical and security teams temporarily enacted our severe weather procedures in order to maintain the safety of our patients, visitors and Associates. The hospital is currently fully operational on generator power and we are working with the appropriate authorities to restore active service as soon as possible, however our high-quality patient care remains uninterrupted.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Uprooted trees cleanup, power restoration still underway in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several residents in Nacogdoches are without power after last night’s round of severe storms. Crews are working to clear uprooted trees and restore power in surrounding areas of Nacogdoches. Homeowner Jeff Coleman shared that currently, he and his wife are without power, and are staying at a hotel but have no damages to their home.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Storm cleanup continues in Tyler’s Azalea District

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many were off work and out of school for Good Friday, cleanup continued in Tyler’s historic Azalea District. The sound of chainsaws and machinery echoed throughout the area’s brick streets as crews worked to clear debris from homes, yards, and streets. “It’s been...
TYLER, TX

