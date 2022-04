Leah Kaplan understands what it feels like to look a little different from everyone else. Leah has a birth difference that affects her left arm. Instead of a hand, she has what she refers to as a “nubbin” at the end of her forearm. She was adopted from China at age six and brought to live in the U.S., and she grew up never seeing anyone who looked quite like she did.

