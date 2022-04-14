ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Arkansas food pantry fights hunger for families in need

By Carolyn Cerda, FOX13Memphis.com
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Being a good neighbor: that’s the goal behind a food pantry in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The Good Neighbor-Love Center partners with the Mid-South Food Bank to fight hunger across the Mississippi River to help families in need in Crittenden County.

“There is a high, extreme need for the food over here,” said Director Jacqueline Cannon.” In this facility we are serving anywhere from 250 to 300 at one time. We get food at a discount from the Mid-South Food Bank, and other churches and other organizations here are also partnering with them. So we’re trying to get enough food out to the community because the need is so extreme.”

According to Feeding America, more than 8,000 people in Crittenden County face food insecurity. That means nearly 17-percent of people in the county lack access to enough nutritious food to live a healthy and active life.

“Most families can’t afford it if they don’t receive some kind of government assistance,” said Cannon. “They won’t be able to afford it even if they’re working. Since the pandemic, the prices have gone up extremely high. They can’t afford it, so we can afford it at low cost through the Mid-South Food Bank.

Partnering with the Mid-South Food Bank helps good neighbor stock its shelves to ensure nutritious food is more accessible to the homeless, low-income families, and those down on their luck.

“Green beans, corn, soup, those are what they’re mainly looking for,” said Cannon. “We have cereal and fruits too. And we have a lot of homeless clients too. We try to keep Vienna sausages, something with a pop top for them because since they are homeless or they’re traveling they don’t have access to any electricity so that’s something they can just pop a top and eat while walking.”

About 15 years ago, before she was the director at the center, Cannon went to Good Neighbor looking for food assistance herself.

“I’ve been in that situation before,” said Cannon. “One thinks that that will never happen to them but it did. We have some that come in and the first thing they say is, ‘I never though I ever go through this,’ or, ‘This is something I didn’t anticipate on going through,’ but we try to explain to them, that’s what we’re here for. It does your heart good to know that we can do this much for a family or individual.

The Good Neighbor-Love Center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

FOX13 needs your support to impact the Mid-South Food Bank throughout the month of April. If you would like to donate, just go here.

