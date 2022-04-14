ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

 3 days ago

Northern Fairfield- 751 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. this evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. this evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph....

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
New York City, NY
Fairfield, CT
New York State
Boston

Weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday

Next week’s weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday. After some Easter Sunday showers, runners and spectators gearing up for the Boston Marathon can look forward to a dry and sunny race day on Monday, with a high of near 60 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts Monday morning...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
WIBW

Easter forecast: Scattered showers through midday and staying cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Easter! Scattered rain showers will last through around midday today with temperatures staying cold today only reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. The clouds should begin to dissipate some this evening. Frost is also likely overnight tonight with a light freeze in our northern counties.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After last night's showers moved through, we're waking up to MUCH colder air for your Sunday.Wind chills are in the 30s for many, although skies are bright. It'll be a brighter, breezy holiday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday!It'll be even chillier tonight with lows around 40 in the city and low to mid 30s for the 'burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas where the growing season has already begun (mainly south and east). Despite the cold, it will remain dry.Monday starts off cold, but bright. Clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of a coastal storm that will bring a soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will likely see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.We'll gradually climb to more seasonable temps in the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those who celebrate!
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Humboldt. Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and. other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

Weekend Storm Nearly Doubled Rainfall Totals For The Year

The not-quite-official 24-hour weekend rainfall totals were nearly double the amount of precipitation that has been received so far this year, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport recorded .40 inches of rain, while Fremont recorded .38 during the period starting Friday night and ending Saturday evening....
FREMONT, CA

