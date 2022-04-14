ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

 3 days ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT...

Special Marine Warning until 6:15PM…

S Strong storms have moved east and the warning has expired. ___________________________________________________________________. ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Gary to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burns Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor. __________________________________________________________________
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to. 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the. morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper. 40s. West...
Weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday

Next week’s weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday. After some Easter Sunday showers, runners and spectators gearing up for the Boston Marathon can look forward to a dry and sunny race day on Monday, with a high of near 60 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts Monday morning...
South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Easter morning forecast

After last night's showers moved through, we're waking up to MUCH colder air for your Sunday.Wind chills are in the 30s for many, although skies are bright. It'll be a brighter, breezy holiday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, about 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday!It'll be even chillier tonight with lows around 40 in the city and low to mid 30s for the 'burbs. A Freeze Watch has been issued for tonight into Monday morning for areas where the growing season has already begun (mainly south and east). Despite the cold, it will remain dry.Monday starts off cold, but bright. Clouds increase into the afternoon ahead of a coastal storm that will bring a soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. The higher elevations of Sullivan/Ulster and into the Poconos/Catskills will likely see some accumulating snow. Stay tuned.We'll gradually climb to more seasonable temps in the 60s by midweek. Happy Easter to those who celebrate!
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT. THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2. to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to...
Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
NOAA - NWS Issues Fresh Warnings for Multi-Hazard Weather Conditions Across the United States Until Friday

US meteorologists have issued their latest short-term weather forecast. It includes fresh warnings for multi-hazard weather conditions such as severe weather, fire weather, and a major storm system that is currently causing a blizzard across the Contiguous United States (CONUS). Latest Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) -...
Tropical storm delivers deadly blow in Philippines

The first tropical storm to affect the Philippines in 2022 unleashed a deadly deluge as more than two dozen people were killed in landslides and flooding this week. Rescuers waded through chest-deep water in central and southern portions of the country as Tropical Storm Megi, known as Agaton in the Philippines, crawled across the region and unleashed days of tropical downpours. Entire hillsides gave way in the deluge as some areas picked up more than half a foot of rain.
Easter weekend snow to precede potential nor’easter

It's been nearly a month since the first day of spring, but don't tell that to Old Man Winter. AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be multiple opportunities for snow to fall and even accumulate in parts of the Northeast through the middle of next week. Spring is often a tug-of-war...
