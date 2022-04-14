Ex-Manchester United Player Names One Player Who Will Be Safe From Player Exodus This Summer

An ex-Manchester United player thinks there will be several players to be sold in the summer at the club, but named one player who he thinks surely will be stay.

The Red Devils have endured a disaster of a season - now fighting a losing battle for top four, with no trophies to speak of. And many players are said to be on the way out.

Former midfielder Luke Chadwick named goalkeeper David De Gea as the one player who should be safe from this exodus, however.

He told CaughtOffside : “Obviously different managers have different ways of playing. I would say David de Gea is competent with the ball at his feet, he’s got a nice ball-striking technique."

"United don’t really play out from the back at the moment, unlike Liverpool and City. I think De Gea could adapt to that style if he had to,”

“Overall I’d say De Gea’s been United’s player of the season again this year. "

He finished: "He’s won that award so many times and I think he’s in line to win it again, so I can’t see the new manager making a new goalkeeper a priority, but it depends on how he wants to play."

