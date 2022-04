Affirmative action from parents can mean the world of difference to a kid. It's one thing to support your LGBTQ+ kids but it's a whole other thing to celebrate it. When a man's new neighbor tried to shame him for having two gay kids, he planted pride flags around his home to send a clear message that bigotry won't be entertained in any form. The internet can't get enough of the dad, who couldn't have responded in a better manner than sticking these giant pride flags in his hedge. The video of the man setting up the pride flags was shared online by one of his children on TikTok. The user @fitxander captioned the video: "Some AWESOME shade from my dad."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO